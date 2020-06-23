Be Careful – There are Toxic Hand Sanitizers Out There

The FDA has issued a warning against hand sanitizers containing methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Anyone who has used a hand sanitizer made with methanol is advised to seek immediate medical treatment to reverse the toxic effects of the sanitizer. Methanol exposure can lead to nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, headache, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent nervous system damage or death.

The sanitizer is manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico and is marketed under the following brands:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Anyone who uses these products on their hands is at risk. However, those most at risk of methanol poisoning are young children who accidentally ingest the products or adolescents or adults who drink the products as an alternative to alcohol.