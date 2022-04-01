One best man took "something borrowed" to a whole new level after stealing the bride's heart by admitting his love for her during his wedding toast.

TikTok user Desiree White shared her "happily ever after" with the world when she posted a now-viral TikTok about the story set to the sound of Patsy Cline's "Crazy."

"At my first wedding to my EX, my husband NOW was the best man. During his best man speech, he professed his love for me in front of everyone at the reception," Desiree captioned the clip, which has been viewed over 660,000 times to date.

What does a best man have to say in order to steal the bride from her own wedding and away from his own best friend?

In 2010, Bryant White gave a best man speech no one would soon forget.

"He said, 'I remember the first moment I saw Desiree, I loved her. I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I've ever seen in my life,'" Desiree recounted, according to the New York Post.

"He said, 'She's the best person I've ever met. I've never met anyone like her. Then I found out she already had a boyfriend, and I thought I needed to find out a way to get her, but then I met [White's ex-husband], and we became friends,'" she recalled.

Watch her viral TikTok, below:

Desiree said that she and her at-the-time husband were both shocked to hear Bryant pour out his heart in front of their 200 wedding guests: "[Bryant] then just said, 'Love you both — congratulations.' It ended there."

But Bryant's speech was loud enough to shatter the room: "Everyone was kind of laughing — and then it got quiet."

Desiree shared that their friendship had been strictly platonic, and she had even tried to set Bryant — who she had met in class during high school — up on dates over the years, so she was confused by his confession at first.

"Bryant and my ex-husband became best friends, and because they were guys, they did a lot together. They did everything together," Desiree explained.

Desiree also shared that during the reception, while her husband was dancing with her maid of honor, she was shocked by a question that Bryant posed while busting moves with her on the dance floor: "'Why didn't you ever give me a chance? I would have always taken care of you.'"

"I asked him what he meant. He said, 'Nothing. I love you, I love [White's ex-husband].' Then he got quiet," Desiree revealed.

Less than a year later, Desiree's marriage began to fall apart and, following their divorce, she "went through a depression" and secluded herself. Bryant offered her emotional support during the separation.

"He'd ask me to eat with him or hang out and watch a show. He was trying to be there for me," Desiree revealed. That's when things took a turn toward romance for the longtime friends: "Bryant and I just kissed one day when we were hanging out. It was out of nowhere. When he kissed me, I didn't stop it. Then I kissed him back. I was shocked that it was a good kiss. It felt good and natural."

Within a year, Desiree and Bryant were married and expecting their first child.

Now, the two share their lives and unusual love story with friends, family and followers on TikTok.