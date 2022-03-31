Texas Man Kept Son’s Dead Body in His Kitchen for Almost 4 Years

A New Boston, Texas man has been arrested after skeletal remains were found in his home.

New Boston is located about 150 miles northeast of Dallas in Bowie County.

NBC News reports that 67-year-old David McMichael was booked and charged with abuse of a corpse on Wednesday (March 30).

When police were dispatched to his home to conduct a welfare check, officers asked him if he knew why they were there and he told them it was because he had a body in the kitchen. According to McMichael the body was his son, who had died in May of 2018.

Upon examination, officers determined the male skeletal remains were possibly Jason McMichael. Further identification and an autopsy are being conducted at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

It’s unclear as of this posting as to whether or not McMichael offered details on his son’s death.

According to Versus Texas, Abuse of a Corpse is a state jail felony that carries a sentence of 6 months to 2 years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Prior to 2017, the crime was a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.

McMichael is currently being held in the Bi-State Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

