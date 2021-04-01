Bet You Can Totally Guess Texas’ Most Popular Cocktail During the Pandemic

I was 99.9% sure I knew the answer to this one before I looked at the research – and I was right.

If you’re anything like me, you turned to your favorite vices to beat the pandemic blues over the last year. For me, that’s alcohol and fast food. And as I result, I packed on the typical “Quarantine 15” pounds. Yeah, I’ve got some work to do to shed those extra pounds.

Anyway, enough of my problems, let’s get to the fun stuff.

The travel rewards company Upgraded Points used Google Search Trends data from March 2020 – March 2021 to figure out which cocktail was being consumed most in each state (and the District of Columbia) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My wife’s personal favorite brunch cocktail, the Mimosa, turned out to be the most popular overall, with six states searching for it more than any other cocktail. Since the drink is commonly associated with brunch, I’m gonna go out on a limb and assume there was a whole lotta day drinking going on over the last year.

And now for the Lone Star State’s favorite pandemic cocktail. It should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that the Margarita was the most searched for cocktail during the pandemic. It’s no secret we love our Margaritas in this neck of the woods.

Looking through the list, Arizonans are a little more in line with my tastes. They searched for the old standard Jack and Coke more than any other cocktail. I absolutely love Jack and Coke. I can go for one any time, any place.

Head to the Upgraded Points website for the full results of the study.

