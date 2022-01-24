Beto O’Rourke Doesn’t Want Biden In Texas

Get our free mobile app

This really does tell you all you need to know about how well things are going for the Biden administration. Most candidates would love to have the President of the United States fly in and campaign with them if they are members of the same party, but with Biden's sagging poll numbers, record high inflation, and a wrecked economy, not only are candidates staying away from the President, they are publicly calling for Biden to stay away.

Take the Beto O'Rourke campaign for Texas Governor. Over the weekend O'Rourke told reporters that he had "no interest" in having President Joe Biden fly in to campaign with him according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said. “I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to and voting with one another here in Texas.”

Of course Beto is trying to pass this one off as, "we don't want outsiders interfering or telling our people who to vote for". Nevermind that O'Rourke stumped for Biden during the Presidential Election.

If Biden was popular, even sort of popular, O'Rourke and other Democrats would jump at the chance of having Air Force One land with all cameras on O'Rourke and Biden. Just as many Republicans did for Trump and Democrat's did for Obama. But not for this President who toxic to many campaigns.

Another way to look at this? The guy who told America "hell yes we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47", thinks President Joe Biden is too toxic for his campaign in Texas.

