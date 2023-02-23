Biden’s IRS Planning to Soak Hard-Working Lower-Income Earners

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

Like all Democrat fabricated narratives, the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents was not to make big corporations “pay their fair share,” but to soak the low-income and middle-class even further. Everything about the socialist Democrat Party and Joe Biden is a deception. The first thing out-of-the-box that the gestapo-style IRS proposed recently is to crack down on waiters and waitresses with a new “tip-reporting system.”

It is not enough that the federal government has pushed America out of a manufacturing-based economy into a poorer, more dependent, service-oriented economy through its globalist agenda. Now the newly empowered IRS wants to monitor more rigidly the annual revenue that comes from tips by restaurant-workers.

Waitress Olivia Kerwin told Fox News Digital that this new “system” will hurt businesses which are already struggling to survive.

I was looking at my taxes from this past month, I paid probably $1,100 in taxes, and my hourly [wage] was $10.90. So I paid an extra $10 on top of what my hourly was. I didn’t see any of my hourly pay. Everything I saw was from my tips.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) used to be a waitress herself. She explains:

It’s unconscionable. And you know, if you tax the rich all the way to the end, 42% of our federal tax revenues come from the 1%. But to go after waitresses? I remember when I was a waitress, I made a dollar an hour, and then I relied on my tips…But this is the kind of thing where you’re not going to solve our budget problems by going after hard-working Americans.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) also told Fox News Digital the following:

Now, the IRS is going after middle-income families and working moms and dad who are just trying to make ends meet and put food on the table.

But It’s Just Voluntary!

The ill-informed defend Biden’s draconian measures on the lower-classes by pointing out that it is just a “voluntary” system! How slow do we learn?

For example, in 1936 the government told us regarding Social Security that “after the first 3 years — that is to say, beginning in 1940 — you will pay, and your employer will pay, 1.5 cents for each dollar you earn, up to $3,000 a year … [B]eginning in 1943, you will pay 2 cents, and so will your employer, for every dollar you earn for the next 3 years … And finally, beginning in 1949, twelve years from now, you and your employer will each pay 3 cents on each dollar you earn, up to $3,000 a year.”

Then the big lie: “That is the most you will every pay.”

That fiction is just one of many that the government peddled regarding Social Security alone. As everyone knows, Social Security is insolvent, even with the increase in amounts of money that is paid in by employers and employees. Why is this? Because that’s the way socialism works.

It is the same with the newly-floated “voluntary” program that Biden has put out. The government is testing the waters, getting their foot in the door for a more draconian collection system of the lower and middle-classes. So much for another of Biden’s lies— that he only wants big corporations to pay “their fair share.”