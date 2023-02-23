Is This Really the Best Barbecue in the State of Texas?

Looks like a trip to the Hill Country is in order.

While I’ve tried a lot of barbecue places here in the Lone Star State, I haven’t even begun to scratch the surface when it comes to all of the great smoked offerings we have here. Saying the choices of barbecue joints in Texas is overwhelming would be the understatement of the year.

And when it comes to barbecue in Texas, no trip to the Hill Country is complete without getting a belly full of smoked meat and sides.

My wife has family in Lockhart, so we’re down there quite a bit. And the selection of barbecue joints in that town alone is incredible.

But today we’re going to focus on The Salt Lick BBQ. They have locations in Driftwood, Round Rock, Austin Airport, and DFW Airport.

More Best Ever Food Review Show recently uploaded their review of the original location in Driftwood, proclaiming it to be the best barbecue in Texas. Now that’s a bold statement, but after watching the video, I can’t wait to see for myself.

So, if you’re like me and can’t get enough barbecue, make plans to give The Salt Lick BBQ a try ASAP.

In the meantime, enjoy a little food porn to whet your appetite.

The Salt Lick BBQ

