Watch: Big Cat Spotted in North Dallas Neighborhood

This is something I expected to see on the farm I grew up on just south of Vernon, Texas, not a North Dallas neighborhood.

But apparently, bobcats are spotted quite often in that area, according to the comments on the TikTok video below. However, the “hood tiger” did seem to freak the guy filming the video out a bit. So, my best guess is that it was a first for him.

I have to hand it to the guy, though. While he seemed a little freaked out, he didn't take off running the other way when it stared him down.

My experience is that bobcats are every bit as afraid of you as you are of them. A friend and I walked up on one hiding in knee-high grass while quail hunting years ago. Of course, it scared the hell out of us, but all it wanted was to run away from us.

Not to mention the fact that our neighbors had a bobcat for a pet when I was a kid. It was as friendly as any house cat I’ve ever had. But it was big and could of put a hurting on you if it wanted to.

So with that being said, I would keep a safe distance if you ever happen to spot one. The last thing you want to do is tempt fate.

