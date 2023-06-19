I Ate At, Slept At, and Bought a Bunch of Crap at the Biggest Tourist Trap in Texas
It's been on my bucket list for years, but I finally went to the Big Texan. Here is my experience with the famous Amarillo restaurant.
Keep Scrolling to Watch Me Take on the Famous 72 oz Steak Challenge
First up, I want to talk about the gift shop aspect of the Big Texan. I had a 45 minute wait for my table so I decided to see what they had. Let me just say, to any Texas business. If you put a T-Rex in a cowboy hat, with a lasso, in front of your establishment. I will buy a shirt 100% of the time.
Big Texan Rattlesnake
So I am walking through the gift shop and all of the sudden a f***ing rattlesnake is just sitting in the corner. I won't lie, I f***ing hate snakes just like Indiana Jones. I wasn't expecting it when I turned the corner. Thankfully next to the snake, they had a rattlesnake wine holder, which I did purchase.
Did You Know You Can Rent a Cabin at The Big Texan?
So at the Big Texan, they have a motel literally in the same parking lot as the restaurant. Then just up the road, they have a RV Park, which has cabins that just recently opened up. The guy at the front said I was the first person to sleep in the new cabins. At the bottom of the post, I will give you a full tour of the place. Here is a photo of the outside and one side of the cabin.
Alright, now what you all have been waiting for. Did I try the infamous 72 oz Steak Challenge? Yes of course I did. That was the whole reason I drove to Amarillo this weekend. After seeing that guy do it in seven minutes earlier last week, I said "F*** it, road trip."
Watch the Footage of My Big Texan Challenge Below
So I saw they live stream the challenges, so I trusted their footage and timers. Big mistake on my part, but my phone would have died if I attempted to do it on my phone. So I trusted them, but this is the only footage I can find of me. I am wearing the green shirt to the right and I would say this is 40 minutes into my challenge. I say that because I am only in this thing for twenty minutes. As soon as my timer hit zero I left the table. As you can see, I have no timer on their YouTube page, but I'll break it down for you.
Here is What I Had Left in the Challenge
I would say I had one more pound of steak and the baked potato left. I ate the salad, the roll, 4/5 of the steak, and the three shrimp before my timer ended. At about the 18 minute mark in the video above, I said f*** it. I had maybe 12 minutes left in the challenge and my jaw hurt from chewing that steak. Seriously, that cow lead a rough life. Parts of it felt like jerky I was eating. I could not swallow it.
With that time left, pride was on the line. Could I eat everything else at least? With one minute left, I got through all the sides besides the baked potato. Right before the 26 minute mark, you can see me just man handle the baked potato and I was just gonna shove it in my mouth. As you will see, I just keep looking up at my timer. I knew I would never swallow the whole thing if I tried to do it. So I called it a day.
If I had 30 more minutes, I would have finished it. I swear! Do I think if I went back and tried it again I could do it? I would need to do some jaw exercises or something because my mouth genuinely hurt from all the chewing. I have the stomach for the challenge, but not the jaw.
Seriously though, the Big Texan is something you should experience once in your life. I would not make it an annual summer vacation, but if you want to experience a weird ass Texas tradition, go check it out. I had fun, even though I lost. They also have a brewery and a bakery. I did get a small slice of fudge on the way out, but did not want a beer on top of all that steak.