I Ate At, Slept At, and Bought a Bunch of Crap at the Biggest Tourist Trap in Texas

It's been on my bucket list for years, but I finally went to the Big Texan. Here is my experience with the famous Amarillo restaurant.

Keep Scrolling to Watch Me Take on the Famous 72 oz Steak Challenge

First up, I want to talk about the gift shop aspect of the Big Texan. I had a 45 minute wait for my table so I decided to see what they had. Let me just say, to any Texas business. If you put a T-Rex in a cowboy hat, with a lasso, in front of your establishment. I will buy a shirt 100% of the time.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Big Texan Rattlesnake

So I am walking through the gift shop and all of the sudden a f***ing rattlesnake is just sitting in the corner. I won't lie, I f***ing hate snakes just like Indiana Jones. I wasn't expecting it when I turned the corner. Thankfully next to the snake, they had a rattlesnake wine holder, which I did purchase.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Did You Know You Can Rent a Cabin at The Big Texan?

So at the Big Texan, they have a motel literally in the same parking lot as the restaurant. Then just up the road, they have a RV Park, which has cabins that just recently opened up. The guy at the front said I was the first person to sleep in the new cabins. At the bottom of the post, I will give you a full tour of the place. Here is a photo of the outside and one side of the cabin.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Alright, now what you all have been waiting for. Did I try the infamous 72 oz Steak Challenge? Yes of course I did. That was the whole reason I drove to Amarillo this weekend. After seeing that guy do it in seven minutes earlier last week, I said "F*** it, road trip."

Watch the Footage of My Big Texan Challenge Below

So I saw they live stream the challenges, so I trusted their footage and timers. Big mistake on my part, but my phone would have died if I attempted to do it on my phone. So I trusted them, but this is the only footage I can find of me. I am wearing the green shirt to the right and I would say this is 40 minutes into my challenge. I say that because I am only in this thing for twenty minutes. As soon as my timer hit zero I left the table. As you can see, I have no timer on their YouTube page, but I'll break it down for you.

Here is What I Had Left in the Challenge

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

I would say I had one more pound of steak and the baked potato left. I ate the salad, the roll, 4/5 of the steak, and the three shrimp before my timer ended. At about the 18 minute mark in the video above, I said f*** it. I had maybe 12 minutes left in the challenge and my jaw hurt from chewing that steak. Seriously, that cow lead a rough life. Parts of it felt like jerky I was eating. I could not swallow it.

With that time left, pride was on the line. Could I eat everything else at least? With one minute left, I got through all the sides besides the baked potato. Right before the 26 minute mark, you can see me just man handle the baked potato and I was just gonna shove it in my mouth. As you will see, I just keep looking up at my timer. I knew I would never swallow the whole thing if I tried to do it. So I called it a day.

Get our free mobile app

If I had 30 more minutes, I would have finished it. I swear! Do I think if I went back and tried it again I could do it? I would need to do some jaw exercises or something because my mouth genuinely hurt from all the chewing. I have the stomach for the challenge, but not the jaw.

Seriously though, the Big Texan is something you should experience once in your life. I would not make it an annual summer vacation, but if you want to experience a weird ass Texas tradition, go check it out. I had fun, even though I lost. They also have a brewery and a bakery. I did get a small slice of fudge on the way out, but did not want a beer on top of all that steak.

Check Out the Brand New Cabins at The Big Texan in Amarillo Did you know just up the road from the famous Big Texan Steakhouse with the free 72 oz steak, they have a RV Park? They just upgraded their cabins and here is what they look like.