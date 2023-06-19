Spend Every Day at Six Flags Over Texas for Less Than 50 Cents Per Day

I know what you’re thinking - this sounds too good to be true.

I felt the same way when I first read about the new Six Flags Plus membership. I kept reading and rereading the description of the benefits of the program, thinking that I had to be missing something. But no, that’s not the case.

So, of course, I had to pass the info along.

Here’s the lowdown: for a mere $11.99 per month, you can get unlimited access to all Six Flags theme parks and water parks for an entire year. That in itself is reason enough to take advantage of the deal.

But to quote every infomercial ever, “But wait, there’s more.”

The membership also includes general parking, a 15% discount on food and merchandise, one skip-the-line pass, two specialty rate tickets, and VIP entry.

Here’s the thing. I live in Wichita Falls, which is about two hours away from Six Flags Over Texas, and I’m seriously considering signing up for Six Flags Plus. But if I lived in Dallas-Fort Worth, it would be a no-brainer.

Think about it, you pay $144 total for the year. And since daily tickets start at $35 each, you get more than your money’s worth if you just go five times in a year. And if I lived in the Metroplex, I would go way more than five times a year.

In fact, I would be tempted to stop in and ride a few rides just about every day after work.

