Bike Race Begins With Epically Insane Mass Pileup

There are crashes and then there's this.

The Red Hook Criterium bike race took place Saturday in Brooklyn and featured more action in the first minute or so than most bike races will ever have when the pace motorcycle stalled in the middle of the road mere seconds after it began, sending cyclists plowing into each other in the kind of crash you do not normally see or ever hope would happen.

That is something to behold. If you'd like to get a look from the perspective of the riders, take a gander below.

There's no word on how many injuries were sustained or how serious any of them were. Britain's Metro reports Colin Strickland, from Spain, wound up winning the race, in which riders employ bicycles without gears or brakes (making the crash seem that much more frightening) around a course.