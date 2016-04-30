Suspect in Wichita Falls Sexual Assault Arrested in Dallas

A Honduran man has reportedly been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Wichita Falls.

According to police , 34-year-old Jose Ramos- Martinez was arrested in Dallas with the help of Dallas PD. He's been in the custody of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office since April 26.

The investigation into the sexual assault began in the Dallas area. There are apparently other suspects involved, all of whom are in the United States illegally. Further details have not been made available, but NewsTalk 1290 has reached out to local authorities for more info.

Ramos-Martinez has a home address listed in Ardmore, OK, but he is currently being held on an ICE detainer in the Wichita County Jail. His bond on the sexual assault of a child charge is set at $500,000.