Don't come rob this house. This kid is armed and will make fun of you when he shoots you.

Chris Gaither was home alone the other day when someone broke into his house. His step-father has taught Chris how to use a gun. Chris went and grabbed a 9mm handgun and shot at the man as he was running away carrying a hamper. Chris fired 12 shots at the man, the last one striking him in the leg.

“I shot through the hamper he was carrying,” Chris Gsaid. "It went straight through the back of his leg. He started crying like a little baby."

Police have not revealed the identity of the burglar and I hope for his sake he remains anonymous. Don't want people thinking you got punked by an 11-year-old like this is freaking 'Home Alone'.

If you're watching, Mr. burglar, Chris has one last message for you: "I hope you learned your lesson for comin' to this house tryna steal stuff."