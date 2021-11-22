Blue Bell Has Rolled Out a New ‘Eggnog’ Ice Cream for the Holidays

Blue Bell is back at it with a brand-new flavor just in time for the holidays.

In a press release, the Creamery announced their new Eggnog flavor is scheduled to begin arriving in stores today (November 22). The new flavor is made up of an eggnog flavored French ice cream with nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.

Personally, I don’t eat a lot of ice cream when it gets cold outside. However, I do make exceptions when Blue Bell releases their limited-time holiday flavors. Seeing as I love eggnog, the new flavor is right up my alley, so I can’t wait to give it a try.

Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing Jimmy Lawhorn says the Creamery perfectly captured the flavor:

Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.

While the new Eggnog flavor is great news, even better is the fact that Blue Bell is bringing back two other Christmas inspired flavors: Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream.

While I haven’t tried Peppermint, I had the Christmas Cookies flavor for the first time last year and I highly recommend it for me fellow fans of cookie-flavored ice cream. It combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

Now if I can just get my mind off of ice cream and back on my work duties so I can actually get something done around here.

