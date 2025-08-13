Black Ford F-150 Linked to Bowie Burglary — Have You Seen It?
A burglary in Bowie is the subject of Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers' latest crime of the week.
Video from a nearby security camera shows a male and a female suspect entering a building at 101 Smythe Street at 7:41 pm on Friday, June 6. The burglars stole painter’s equipment from the building. The suspects were driving a black Ford F-150.
How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.
Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.
If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.
