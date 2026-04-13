Wichita Falls Area Stoppers could use the community’s help identifying two suspects connected to two recent burglaries. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects could earn a cash reward.

Both burglaries occurred at the same location in the 1800 block of Hines Boulevard. The first happened on Tuesday, March 10, followed by another on Monday, March 16. The suspects stole a variety of items including tools, car wheels, and shotgun shells.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers loading...

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers loading...

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 10, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 3, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash