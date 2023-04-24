Brawl Breaks Out at Bombshells – Just Another Saturday Night in Dallas

Dallas is getting wilder by the minute.

Big D is like a dream come true for a content creator. Any more, I know I can log on to Twitter first thing Monday morning and find a whole bunch of weekend craziness that was caught on video and shared with the world.

And this Monday was no different.

Get our free mobile app

The latest all-out brawl in Dallas comes to us from Bombshells. If you’re not familiar with Bombshells, think Hooters with a military aviation theme. The joint is described as a “sports bar with a military aviation theme featuring scantily-clad servers, pub grub & live music.”

Sounds like a pretty cool place to hang out, huh? I would imagine it usually is a cool place to hang out, but not last Saturday night (April 22).

A video is currently making the rounds of some fisticuffs that broke out there after the Garcia/Davis fight. As is usually the case with these types of clips, I don’t have any earthly idea as to what led up to the fight that broke out.

However, I’m 99.9% sure alcohol had something to do with it (and this is coming from a drinker, so, far be it from me to preach).

Whatever the case may be, spend the next 15 seconds with the video here and enjoy some of my favorite Twitter comments below.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

Texas' Top 10 Fastest Speeding Tickets Here are the top 10 fastest speeding tickets for 2022.