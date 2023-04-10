Check Out the ‘Lady’ Brawl from House of Blues Dallas Last Weekend

Dallas is getting crazier by the minute.

Seriously – rarely does a week go by in which I don’t post video footage of some sort of brawl down there. And the thing is, the brawls usually involve multiple people.

It’s gotten to the point where I can count on logging onto Twitter first thing Monday morning and seeing a fight video pop up in my feed. And since y’all love to watch them, I gladly post them.

The latest ruckus in Big D comes to us from the House of Blues last Friday night (April 7).

While I have no clue as to why the fight broke out, I do know that Tink and KB Mike were playing there. Not that I think that they had anything to do with it, I just figured you might want to know.

Anyway, for the umpteenth time in the last several weeks, the brawl was between a bunch of ladies. So, I would bet money that the fight had something to do with a dude.

But who knows? Maybe a bunch of women who just can’t stand each other all happened to be in attendance for the show that fateful night.

For some reason, I can't embed the video. But you can still watch it at this location.

Enjoy some of the top comments below.

