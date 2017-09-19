UPDATE:

The White Oak Police Department updated their Facebook, stating that Miss Zapata has been found safe and is back at home.

Early Tuesday Morning, the White Oak Police Department released information of a kidnapping that took place in White Oak on Monday around 1:30 am. Police are trying to spread the word in order to find 19-year-old Maythe Zapata.

According to East Texas Matters , the kidnapping suspect is identified as her ex-boyfriend and member of the Southside Bloods gang - Dylon Benefield, 21.

White Oak's post described the harrowing scenario in an earlier post:

Taken from her home, against her will, by her ex-boyfriend at around 1:30 A.M. on the morning of 09/19/2017. Miss Zapata has been entered into law enforcement databases as missing and we need everyone's help in finding her.

White Oak Police described the suspect as a Hispanic, white male who is known to drive a red Chevrolet Impala with unknown Arkansas license plates. He should be considered dangerous so please call the police rather than confronting the suspect yourself.

East Texas Matters also reported that Benefield has been arrested four times within the last year. He was last released from jail August 14.