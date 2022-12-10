‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals What Kelly Reilly Is Really Like

Kelly Reilly plays one of the toughest characters in television history in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but in real life, co-star Brecken Merrill says she's about as different from the character as she could possibly be.

The 14-year-old actor plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and while he doesn't get to spend much time with Reilly or Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) on the set of the show, he tells Taste of Country that Reilly, in particular, is strikingly different from how fans might imagine her.

"There are barely any times that I can spend with them," Merrill says in a new episode of the Dutton Rules podcast. "We're in two different storylines, so I don't see them a lot. All I know is, [Reilly] is a very, very nice woman."

"She has a British accent, which is very, very surprising to me," he adds. "Her American accent is very, very good. And she's basically the opposite of Beth. She's nice and proper, and just happy all along."

Merrill's character of Tate Dutton has been getting some particularly juicy storylines in the last two seasons of Yellowstone. Season 4 in 2021 opened with him shooting and killing one of the attackers who hit the Dutton Ranch, while Season 5 premiered with him and his mom, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), caught in a horrifying car crash that results in her losing her baby.

Yellowstone's Season 5 is currently airing on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on Paramount Network. Season 5 is an extra-long season consisting of 14 episodes, which are set to air in two arcs of seven episodes each.

