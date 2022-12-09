Driver Who Caused Street Racing Crash in Lewisville Has Been Arrested

The driver who caused the horrific crash in Lewisville Wednesday night (December 7) has been arrested.

To tell you the truth, when I first watched the video, I thought there was no way anyone survived. Thank God I was wrong.

According to Fox 4 News, the 30-year-old passenger in the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette that was taking part in the race is in critical condition after the crash. The driver was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the 2020 Ford Mustang that rear-ended the 2018 Hyundai Elantra fled the scene on foot but was later arrested. 27-year-old Jordan Brown was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Brown has been charged with intoxication assault, accident involving serious bodily injury, and racing on the highway causing serious bodily injury.

Miraculously, the driver of the Hyundai was treated for injuries and released at the scene.

As you might imagine, the reactions on Twitter have been brutal.

