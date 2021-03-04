Browns QB Baker Mayfield and Wife Report UFO Sighting in Texas

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily saw something that appeared to be out-of-this-world Wednesday night near Lake Travis.

He said in a tweet last night:

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner...We stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?

As of this writing, the tweet has been retweeted more than 2,600 times.

His wife Emily tweeted that she doesn’t typically buy into the whole UFO thing, but it sounds like that may have changed:

I won't lie... I'm typically not someone who buys into UFO talk. But all I know is... I saw something tonight that I have never seen. And I'm a little thrown off.

Unlike Emily, I’m one of those who does believe in UFOs. Hell, our military has admitted to the existence of them after crazy footage was declassified.

I’ve personally never had an encounter with what I believed to be a UFO, but I’ve seen enough to believe that the truth is finally out there and we have, in fact, been visited by beings from another world.

And now I really feel the need to binge-watch The X-Files.

