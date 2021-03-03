Some Chains Will Continue to Require Masks in Texas

Even though Governor Greg Abbott announced he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate, several large chains will continue to require masks in their facilities.

According to CBS DFW, grocery, retail and pharmacy chains such as Target, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy, Macy’s, JCPenney, among others are keeping mask requirements in place. Auto manufacturers Toyota and GM will also require employees to wear masks.

The governor made it clear yesterday that COVID-19 is still a threat and that people should remain vigilant in the fight against the virus. He also pointed out that the order gives Texans the freedom to determine their own destiny:

Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.

Some large chains such as grocery chains H-E-B and Albertsons will continue to require their employees to wear a face mask, but not customers in accordance with state guidelines.

President Joe Biden has since blasted the decision to end mask mandates in Texas as well as Mississippi, calling it a “big mistake” and saying the “the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking.”

