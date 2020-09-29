Cars, Food, Mullets, and More at 2020 Burk Friendship Festival

The Burkburnett Friendship Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary this Saturday.

According to a story on News Channel 6, Jim Morris, the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Burkburnett, says that the event will go on, but with a few special touches dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic. "We are asking everyone to follow the Governor’s guidelines; wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, please wear a mask if possible, and social distancing."

That being said, this Saturday's event looks and sounds like it's going to be a fitting anniversary to 20 years of celebrating friendship in the Burkburnett.

The car show begins at 10:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Burkburnett Community Center and runs throughout the day along with the usual food and other vendors you'd find a a festival like this in Friendship Park. The event organizers promise bounce houses, face painting, a magic show, even pony rides.

The Mullet Boyz are the featured performers this year and they'll take over the United Friendship Amphitheater stage around 6:00 p.m.

If you've never seen the Mullet Boyz before you're in for a treat. They celebrate the hair and music of the '80s and really get the crowd involved, singing and dancing along.

There will be fireworks after the concert so bring your folding chairs or blankets and settle in for a fun evening.

Everyone attending is asked to follow the current COVID-19 guidelines. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing when you can, and wash / sanitize your hands frequently.

The 20th Annual Burkburnett Friendship Festival is free to attend and begins at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, (10.03.20) in Friendship Park, just off Kramer Road in Burkburnett, Texas.