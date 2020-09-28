Texas City Launches Free Roadside Assistance Program

What do we have to do to get this in Wichita Falls?

Over in San Antonio, they recently launched the H.E.R.O. program. It stands for Highway Emergency Response Operator and is in partnership with TXDOT. The point of the HERO program is to help stop secondary accidents. TXDOT says 20% of accidents are caused by a stranded motorist. Whether that be another accident or someone that is simply out of gas on the side of the road.

This free program is designed to help stop those secondary accidents. Folks in San Antonio can expect to see the HERO program doing the following activites.

Relocate disabled vehicles to safety

Remove minor crashes from the roadway

Provide traffic and lane control at crash scenes

Remove debris from travel lanes

Assist first responders at crash scene

People in San Antonio can also expect help with the following.

Change flat tires

Give air to low tires

Add gasoline and water

Perform minor vehicle repairs

Jump-start batteries

Provide drinking water and cell phone services to stranded motorists

You can call (210) 732-HERO (4376) for help in the greater San Antonio area. The program runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I think this sounds like a great idea and I hope more cities throughout our state find a way to get this program into their city.