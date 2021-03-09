CDC Issues New Guidance for Those Who’ve Been Vaccinated

As more and more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated its guidance for those who’ve been vaccinated.

People are considered to be fully vaccinated after two weeks have passed since they received the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The same applies to those who get the single-shot vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

Here’s the breakdown:

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or social distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

However, those who have been vaccinated should continue to do the following:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and practicing social distancing

Wear masks, practice social distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain social distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Since we’re still in the early days of the vaccines, it’s likely that the CDC will update its guidance as more individuals receive the vaccine.