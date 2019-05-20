Celebrate the End of the School Year at Castaway Cove Water Park

School's out for summer and it's time to party!

For many kids in our area, their last day of school is this Thursday. Celebrate the end of the school year this Thursday and Friday at Castaway Cove Waterpark. For just one price, $15.99, you get in for both days. If you just want to just go Friday, that would be $13.99. This is an awesome discount so be sure you pack the park this week.

Some of our stations will be a part of the fun on Friday, so be sure you stop on by around lunch for some free goodies. Castaway Cove's hours will be Thursday from 1pm-6pm and Friday from 12pm-7pm. Get more info on Castaway Cove's website.