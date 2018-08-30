Take a Dip With Your Dog at Castaway Cove’s ‘Doggie Beach Day’

The summer season is coming to an end and that means it's finally time for man's best friend to get some waterpark action.

For the second year, Castaway Cove is hosting a Doggie Beach Day at the waterpark on Saturday, September 8 from 10 am to 2 pm. The entry fee to swim with your dog is $15 per dog with one human and $5 for each additional family member. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Wichita County Animal Services.

Season passes are not valid during this event. Dogs must be current on all shots, have a city ID tag and be spayed or neutered.

Pro Tip: Skip the lines the day of the event and take your dog(s) and paperwork to the Animal Services Center on Hatton Road to pre-register!

Dogs will be welcome into Nellie's Rolling River, Shipwreck Beach and Buccaneer Bay.

Check out the video of last year's event above to see how much fun the pups, and owners, have swimming, splashing, and playing at the water park!