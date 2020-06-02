Castaway Cove Waterpark Announces Plan to Open for 2020 Season

Castaway Cove has rolled out several new plans and procedures as it prepares to open for the 2020 season. The waterpark will officially open this Friday, June 5th.

The safety of guests and staff is a top priority for Castaway Cove, so the park will be following the guidance of Texas health officials and Governor Abbott.

The park will be operating at a limited capacity with modified deck layouts that conform to social distancing procedures. Castaway Cove will also provide hand sanitizing stations throughout the park and additional cleaning procedures to disinfect services will be implemented.

Park Manager Steve Vaughn had this to see in an official statement:

Our top priority is always the guest experience of everyone who comes to Castaway Cove Waterpark, whether to work or play. We are excited to see our guests and hear the sounds of splashing and laughter throughout the park again.

The park will be open every day through August 16th, after which it will open weekends through Labor Day. You’ll find Castaway Cove at 1000 Central Freeway East, off the Windthorst Road Exit on U.S. Highway 287 South.

Visit CastawayCoveWaterpark.com for the park's operating schedule, ticket prices and season pass information.