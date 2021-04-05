Castaway Cove Waterpark to Hire 300 Employees

Here’s a great opportunity for high school and college students to gain some work experience and earn a little extra money over the summer.

Castaway Cove Waterpark announced today that it will be hosting three job fairs in the month of April, with the goal of hiring 300 employees. The Job Fairs will happen on Tuesday, April 6th from 3 pm – 6pm, Saturday, April 17th from 10 am – 2 pm, and Tuesday, April 27th from 3 pm – 6 pm at the waterpark, which is located at 1000 Central Freeway East.

The park is looking to fill positions in all departments, including lifeguards, admissions, group sales, retail, concessions and maintenance & grounds.

Anyone who is interested needs to apply in-person at the Job Fairs. Be ready for a job interview on the spot, so dress accordingly.

In a statement, Steve Vaughn, Park Manager outlined the type of employees Castaway Cove is looking for:

We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests.

He also stated that keeping employees safe is a top priority:

Providing a safe fun work environment for our team members is our top priority.

Positions are open to those ages 16 and up. Perks of employment include flexible hours, free attendance during non-peak hours and a new earnings program.

For more info, give Castaway Cove a call at 940-322-5500, visit the waterpark, or head to their official website.

