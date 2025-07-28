Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a recent rash of cemetery thefts.

Memorial Vases Stolen from Graves in Texoma

Someone has been stealing memorial vases from graves at the cemeteries in Archer City and Electra over the past few weeks. The motive of the thieves is unknown as of this posting.

Anonymous Tips Could Lead to Cash Rewards

If you have any information on these crimes, you could earn a cash reward.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

How to Donate to Crime Stoppers

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

