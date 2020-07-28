Champions Clinic Blood Drive This Afternoon Until 6:00

There is always a need for more blood donors, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that need is greater than ever. That's why Champions Clinic is hosting a blood drive for Texas Blood Institute this afternoon.

Champions Clinic via Facebook

You can make a donation at the clinic, at 2934 Kemp Boulevard at the corner of Kemp and Avenue T in Wichita Falls, any time between 1:30 and 6:00 this afternoon. Just look for the Bloodmobile in the parking lot.

They do ask for an appointment so contact them at 940-264-1960 to schedule your donation time.

Champions Clinic is hosting this blood drive event in honor of Kaleb Honea, a Rider High School student who was recently involved in a major automobile accident.

All donors will receive a Gone Savin' Lives T-shirt and their choice of tickets to the Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Safari Joe's H20.

If you cannot make it out to donate today, contact Texas Blood Institute and they'll be happy to set up a donation time that works for you.