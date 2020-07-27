Texas Father Allegedly Beat Son to Death While Potty Training

Very sad story coming out of Houston over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Antonio Devonte Hicks brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son into the Houston Northwest Emergency Room. Sadly, the child was pronounced dead at 6:18 PM. Doctors said the child had multiple injuries. They also said the child appeared to have previous injuries that were healing on his body from other incidents.

Police were called and the injuries that doctors found were not consistent with Antonio's story for how his son got injured. Homicide investigators were called to the hospital, and while talking with the victim’s mother and father, officers learned Hicks lost his temper and struck the child multiple times during potty training.

Hicks was arrested and charged with serious bodily injury. He’s currently being held on a $250,000 bond. These charges could be upgraded once an autopsy is completed, according to records from Harris County Sheriff's Office.