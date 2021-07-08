Check Out This Awesome Texas Concrete Design on Tik Tok

I saw a bunch of people sharing this and I got to admit. That's pretty awesome.

I wasn't expecting to see what happened in this Tik Tok. It's a guy smoothing out some concrete work and I thought that was it. Believe me, some Tik Toks are guys laying bricks, cleaning pools, or mowing the grass. People find those videos soothing, but I'm glad this video was not one of those.

Turns out the concrete has got design that the guy pulls out and it turned out absolutely perfect. It made the shape of Texas with a giant star in the middle of it. I don't know if that is technically a Dallas Cowboys star, but I'm going to count it as one. Let's paint this thing blue and get ready for football season on the patio.

Come on concrete people in Wichita Falls, show me if you can do this. I would love to see something like this popping up in my friends backyards. If you want to see some local Tik Toks, I actually put up some of my favorites last week. We had some strange things get uploaded on there recently.

