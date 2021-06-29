Wichita Falls Tik Toks That Caught My Attention

Let's search through #WichitaFalls and see what you guys are up to.

Get our free mobile app

Wichita Falls Vacation: When you realize the family vacation is not all it's cracked up to be. This one actually did make me laugh out loud.

Creepy Guy: Alright I'm scrolling through the TikToks and I see a girl in a bath. You got my attention. Click on the video and it pans over to a guy watching this girl take a bath. Creepy, but it turns out they're engaged and he's keeping her company. Adorable...also creepy if you don't read the caption.

Random Car on Fire: Who is setting cars on fire in the city and not inviting me?

What the Hell is that Face Mask? Someone in Wichita Falls did a duet with a girl that is trying out a new 'face mask'. Yeah, scrolling through the videos I had to stop and see what the hell is going on with this.

Thought This Guy Died: Once again, a quick scroll through and I thought this guy landed on his head. He did a flip off the second floor and appears to be laughing it off. Maybe that's the alcohol laughing and he will be feeling it tomorrow.

These are just the videos I saw scrolling through that use the #WichitaFalls. If you spot any good ones around town let me know.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)