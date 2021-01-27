Chick-fil-A Has Rolled Out a New Seasonal Sandwich

God’s Chicken just keeps on deliverin’.

After hooking everybody up with a free brownie to kick off the new year, Chick-fil-A has now added a new seasonal sandwich to their menu.

I love the classic Chick-fil-A Sandwich, but every now and then I try to eat a little healthier and go with the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. And while both sandwiches are great, I’m a big fan of spicy food, so I can’t wait to treat my tastebuds to the new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

That bad boy features a grilled chicken patty marinated in a spicy seasoning on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. A limited time Cilantro Lime sauce was made specifically to go with the sandwich.

Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. said the company realizes it’s important to offer their customers variety:

We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe offers the spicy flavors our guests have come to know and love, now available in a grilled option. We dedicate an average of 18 to 24 months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe received positive feedback when it was previously tested in select markets.

It’s not clear just how long the Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich will be on the menu, so don’t let the grass grow under your feet. I plan on snagging one up ASAP.

