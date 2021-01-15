Chick-fil-A is Kicking Off the New Year with Free Brownies

They had me at “free.”

I’m shameless. Seriously. I’m all about the free stuff. I have rewards accounts at just about every place I shop regularly. I’ll gladly take their freebies.

Chick-fil-A just rolled out a sweet freebie to kick off 2021. The restaurant announced last September that the new Chocolate Fudge Brownie would be a permanent addition to the menu along with a new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee. If you haven’t tried one yet, now’s the time.

Through Saturday, January 23, customers can receive a free Chocolate Fudge Brownie at participating restaurants. All you have to do is open the Chick-fil-A app and sign into your Chick-fil-A One account. After you sign in, you’ll find the giveaway under rewards, which you can redeem in the restaurant, drive-thru or through the mobile app (limit one per customer).

Kevin Purcer, senior director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A, Inc. had this to say in a press release:

This is just one way we’re able to show our guests how much we appreciate them. And we’re excited to offer them a chance to try our newest dessert offering with just a few simple taps through the mobile app.

Some restrictions apply. See full terms at this location.

