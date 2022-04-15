I know that I’m not alone in saying that I absolutely love Chick-Fil-A. Have you ever tried to go to the Chick-Fil-A off of Kemp during lunch time? It’s packed! Sometimes there’s at least 30 cars in drive-thru.

Some pranksters down in Wharton, Texas thought that they would take advantage of the public’s love for Chick-Fil-A, by announcing the opening of a new location. There’s only one problem. Chick-Fil-A has no plans to open up a new location in Wharton. The pranksters put up a sign at the corner of Richmond and FM-1301, which is one of the busiest intersections in the town. The sign had the Chick-Fila logo announcing that a new location was opening up soon, with the hashtag #eatmorchickin.

Well, the fake opening caught the attention of the Wharton Police Department, who decided to prank them back. On their Facebook page, the department stated that the act was “udderly heinous and heartless”, and that the chief was going to “allocate additional resources to find the source of the capital offense.”

Most Facebook users who commented on the post, appreciated the laid-back nature of the Wharton Police Department. Others suggested that the prank was a sign that Chick-Fil-A should consider opening up a new location in Wharton.

The Wharton Police Department wanted to reassure everyone that they were joking, and not seriously trying to track down the pranksters. The department then announced in a comment on the post, that the only resources used in solving the case were buying popcorn and reading the comments.

