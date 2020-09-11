Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Three New Menu Items

This fall is gonna be a little sweeter thanks to Chick-fil-A.

The fast-food chain announced three new additions to their menu starting Monday, September 14.

Chocolate lovers will be able to get their fix with the new Chocolate Fudge Brownie. The brownie features semi-sweet chocolate and tasty “fudgy chunks” that are blended in with the brownie batter. The Chocolate Fudge Brownie will be offered year-round and can be purchased in a single serving or by the tray.

For those chocoholics looking for a caffeine kick, the new seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew should hit the spot. It features a swirl of cold brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate syrup served on ice.

Chick-fil-A received positive responses after testing both in select markets last year according to a statement from Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging, Leslie Neslage:

We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season. We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide.

The restaurant will also be introducing a new blend of THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, which features “tasting notes of smooth caramel and a nutty finish.” The new blend will be available to customers year-round.