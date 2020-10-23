Chick-fil-A Sauces Coming to Grocery Stores in 2021

2020 has sucked pretty hard and I doubt that 2021 will be much better, but thanks to Chick-fil-A, we do have something positive to look forward to next year. For those, like me, who enjoy drowning their food in their favorite sauces, we’ll soon be able to douse everything with those delicious Chick-fil-A sauces.

Chick-fil-A announced back in March that they would be testing the waters with 16-ounce bottles of their Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces hitting the shelves in grocery stores in Florida.

The test went well so now they are expanding into Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi in mid-November, and will make the sauces available nationwide in early 2021.

Grocery stores that are expected to carry the sauces include Walmart, Kroger, Publix and Winn-Dixie.

Even better than the fact that we’ll be able to add bottles of Chick-fil-A sauces to our pantries is the fact that it’s all for a good cause. The company has pledged one hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the bottles toward the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship program. The program provides opportunities for employees to further their education.

So far, Chick-fil-A has funded 250 scholarships with the Florida sales from this year alone.

8-ounce bottles of the Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces are available for purchase at participating restaurants nationwide. And beginning October 26, fans will be able to pick up boxed "Sauce Packs," which contain 8-ounce bottles of their Chick-fil-A, Polynesian and Barbecue sauces starting at just $7.50 at participating restaurants.