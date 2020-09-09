Report: Texas Rangers New Stadium Slated to Hold 2020 World Series

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

While the Texas Rangers 2020 season has been lackluster at best, the team's new stadium is set to make history in 2020. Wednesday night, Bloomberg reported that Globe Life Field is set to host the first neutral-site World Series in Major League Baseball history.

In addition to being a retractable roof stadium, another advantage for MLB to hold the World Series at Globe Life Field is that the Rangers are essentially out of playoff contention, ensuring no potential home team advantage for the Fall Classic.

Bloomberg's report also states:

Texas was chosen to host the World Series and other rounds in part because of its central time zone -- something that could help maximize ratings. The league is already expecting to lose more than $3 billion this year, the person said, with the red ink growing every day of the regular season. Playoff bubbles -- where players and staff are sequestered to prevent contagion -- have been successful for the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League, and baseball is hoping they will help get the season over the finish line.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott quickly retweeted the report on Wednesday:

The 2020 World Series is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.