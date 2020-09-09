Texas Among the Most Diverse States in the U.S.

This probably isn’t news to you if you’re from the Lone Star State. According to WalletHub, Texas is the second most diverse state behind California.

Rounding out the Top Five are Hawaii, New Jersey and New York, respectively. WalletHub’s findings were based on several key metrics:

In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key dimensions: 1) Socio-economic Diversity, 2) Cultural Diversity, 3) Economic Diversity, 4) Household Diversity, 5) Religious Diversity and 6) Political Diversity. We evaluated those dimensions using 14 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights and subcomponents. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale.

When it comes to the least diverse states, West Virginia has the distinction of being the least diverse with Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Montana coming in as the five least diverse states.

Texas was also well represented when it comes to the most diverse cities in the U.S. Houston topped the list as the most diverse, while Dallas landed at Number Five on the list and Arlington came in at Number Nine.

Get the full findings of the study at this location.