They may have drumsticks, but chickens are more interested in another instrument.

This is the best video of a chicken pecking a piano to the tune of "america the Beautiful" you will see today, hands down. It's the only one, you say? Doesn't matter. Even if you were to see another, it couldn't possibly be this good.

The chicken is prodded along by the keys lighting up, but that doesn't make his show any less impressive. He didn't wing it and his performance was far from poultry. We say he ought to start a Birds cover band. Seems like a natural fit.