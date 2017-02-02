When they say the Super Bowl is the big game, they're not kidding.

WalletHub, fresh off telling us what the best and worst cities for football fans are, has produced some numbers about the Super Bowl that will make you think (the Patriots won one of their titles in Houston, where this year's game is being played), make you jealous (players on last year's Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos got $97,000) and make you feel like a loser that you're home along come kickoff (the average number of people at a Super Bowl party is 17).

Those are just a small sampling of the stats to keep in mind. Whether you're contemplating putting down a bet or are just looking for some fun facts to share with your friends while watching the game, there's bound to be something here to catch your eye.





