China’s Child Abduction Prank Is Incredibly Disturbing

This is a social experiment that will definitely stay with you.

Watch as children appear to be kidnapped in plain daylight in China. As if that's not alarming enough, get a load how the people who witness the scene look on in confusion and then do... nothing .

The video opens with a note that there are 200,000 missing children in the country each year and only a fraction of them are ever found. Well, when people watch and then don't make an effort to stop the kidnappers, it's easy to see why.

The clip was made to raise awareness of the problem and remind people to be proactive, if they can.

Of course, it's easy to criticize people's actions, but the truth of the matter is you don't know how you'll react in any given situation until you're in it. ABC's What Would You Do? has been proving that for years with its own brand of social experiment.