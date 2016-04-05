It's that time of the year. All across America, guys are breaking out the clubs and hitting the links, hoping against hope to someday be good enough to have a PGA card someday. Easier said than done. I've played more than a few rounds in my day. I'm the guy whose out there for comic relief. I've made a couple of wild shots and seen a few. But they rarely worked out for me. Mulligans are my friend. And no one could have blamed Sergio Garcia during the 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational if he'd taken one himself (had they been offered, that is). As wild shots go, this remains one of the wildest: Sergio Garcia, hitting from a tree in ' Happy Gilmore ' fashion. Nice.