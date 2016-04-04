Car Crashes Into Wichita Falls Apartment Complex Early Sunday Morning [PHOTOS]

A Wichita Falls couple had an uninvited guest drop by their apartment in the early morning hours Sunday.

Carol Lynn Kotulek says she and husband Scott Taylor were in their living room at the Forest Glen Apartments at around 3 am Sunday morning when a sudden crash jolted the apartment. Taylor went into the couple’s bedroom and discovered a car had crashed into the room.

Kotulek said the driver of the car left the scene and returned a short time later with his mother. Kotulek says the mother told her she did not have insurance and that her son is mentally handicapped and did not have a license. Kotulek told NewsTalk 1290 that police did not cite the young man or his mother.

Kotulek and Taylor were uninjured. No other injuries were reported. Kotulek says her husband is a local musician and much of his gear was damaged or destroyed in the accident. A GoFundMe account has been established to help the couple.