Chipotle is Hooking Heath Care Workers Up with Free Burritos

I personally can’t think of a better way to say “thank you” to health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, the last year has been a rough one (especially for those who work in the health care industry), but a free burrito should ease the sting of it.

Chipotle announced that the restaurant chain will be giving away 250,000 burritos to our health care heroes. Starting today (April 29) at 12pm CT, health care workers can claim their free burrito at this location, while supplies last.

Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle had this to say in a statement:

Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community.

Fans of the brand are also invited to thank community health care workers through a virtual “thank you” wall that you can find here. Fans are encouraged to comment and tag a healthcare worker with their message of appreciation on Chipotle’s social posts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, so the worker can apply for a free burrito.

The fast-casual restaurant is also supporting health care workers with a new egift card program. Through May 9, Chipotle will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate those funds to the American Nurses Foundation, whose mission is to improve health, wellness and patient care through research, education and scholarships.

Get details as well as terms and conditions of Chipotle’s burrito giveaway at this location.

