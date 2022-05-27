Take Advantage of These Memorial Day Deals and Freebies in Wichita Falls

You can always count on great deals on food around the holidays and this Memorial Day is no different.

For many of us, Memorial Day means breaking out the grill to show off your skills while soaking up some sun and having a few beers. But not everybody has time for that.

So, the folks over at RetailMeNot and Offers.com took the time to round up all of the deals and freebies available for both military personnel and civilians alike this Memorial Day. And I went through both lists to line out all of the deals available here in Wichita Falls.

Memorial Day Deals and Freebies in Wichita Falls

7-Eleven

First-time 7NOW delivery customers get a free pizza by using the code PIZZA at checkout.

Applebee's

Right on time for the release of Top Gun: Maverick, Applebee's is offering a free movie ticket from Fandango to anyone who places an order of at least $25 on their website or app. Spend over $50 and get two free tickets.

Chili's

Sign up for their email list and enjoy a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of an entree.

Hooters

All active duty members and veterans get a free meal from the special menu in-restaurant on Monday, May 30.

IHOP

Join IHOP's new rewards program and you'll get hooked up with double the "Pancoins" when you purchase an omelette on Memorial Day.

Long John Silver's

Show your military I.D. on Memorial Day and get 20% off your order.

Marco's Pizza

Order any menu-price pizza on Marco's website or app and get 20% off when you use the promo code MEM20 from May 26-29.

Sonic

Buy one hot dog and get one free from May 27-30 through an app-exclusive deal.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger when you place an order on their app from May 23 to June 5.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places