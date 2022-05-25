Wichita Falls Deals and Freebies for National Hamburger Day

Can I get a “hell yeah” for free burgers?

This Saturday (May 28) is National Hamburger Day – a day that is near and dear to many Americans (including this guy).

When you think of American foods, hamburgers immediately come to mind. And with Memorial Day Weekend coming up, many hamburgers will be consumed from coast to coast.

Get our free mobile app

A whole bunch of us will be firing up the grill to show off our hamburger grilling skills, but there will be plenty of people out there who will gladly let someone else do the cooking for them. And if that’s you, take advantage of these great National Hamburger Day deals here in Wichita Falls, according to Offers.com.

Wichita Falls National Hamburger Day Freebies and Deals

Applebee's

Get a free $10 gift card when you buy a $50 Applebee's gift card online.

Burger King

You can score a free Whopper, Crossain'Which, or Original Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of $3 or more. The offer is limited to newly registered users on the app.

Carl's Jr.

Spen just $1 and get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star, or Hand-breaded Chicken Sandwich when you join Carl's Jr.'s new rewards program.

Chili's

On National Hamburger Day, Chili's will be hooking up burger lovers with Big Mouth Bites for only $10.

Jack in the Box

Take advantage of these deals from Offer.com at any time. Also, place your first order on the Jack app and get 20% off.

Red Robin

Offer.com has some great Red Robin deals available here.

Steak 'n Shake

Snag a free Specialty Milkshake after you download the Steak 'n Shake app and sign up for their rewards program.

Make the Trip to These 10 Small Town Texoma Restaurants There's plenty of great eating places here in Texoma. And no, you don't have to drive far to find some good grubbing if you live here in Wichita Falls, but it's totally worth it if you decide to hit the highway in search of good food. Who knows, you just might find a new favorite in one of the small towns of North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places